KFC Launches New Signature 'KFC Sauce' Nationwide On October 12 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Fast food giant Kentucky Fried Chicken or KFC, a Yum Brands! Inc. (YUM) company, said Thursday that it is launching a new signature dipping sauce that will be available in KFC restaurants nationwide from October 12.

The new 'KFC Sauce' is a signature sauce that is tangy and sweet, with a bit of smokiness, specifically designed to pair with KFC's Extra Crispy Tenders.

Beginning October 12 in all KFC U.S. restaurants, fried chicken dipping fans can enjoy the new signature KFC Sauce along with a newly revamped core sauce lineup of Classic Ranch, Honey BBQ and Honey Mustard, in addition to KFC Hot Sauce.

To celebrate the launch of the new signature KFC Sauce, KFC's Head Chef Chris Scott has created three 'KFCharcuterie' board recipes that can be tried at home. The 'KFCharcuterie' board recipes are KFC Little Dipper, Kentucky Game Night Trio, and Ultimate Family Fill Up.

KFC's Extra Crispy Tenders are available in individual combo meals, or customers can pick up a $20 or $30 Fill Up that includes their choice of dipping sauce.

Customers can get their fried chicken and dipping sauce by visiting their local KFC or order delivery through kfc.com, DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub, Seamless.com or the Seamless app.

