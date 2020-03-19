KFC (Finally) Closes Its Dining Rooms Due to Coronavirus

KFC has closed its dining rooms and moved to a delivery and takeout-only model. The chicken chain made the move roughly two days after its Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) sister companies elected to do the same thing.

Let the Colonel feed the family! We'll continue to cook your Kentucky Fried favorites while providing easy & safer access for customers. Order ahead, enjoy free, contactless delivery on https://t.co/LRobd238Aj, or swing by any drive-thru. Terms apply at https://t.co/krmxGq1e0Q pic.twitter.com/JW94SCJDfb — KFC (@kfc) March 18, 2020

Earlier this week KFC also started offering free delivery through its partnership with Grubhub. That deal lasts until April 26.

KFC you soon

"Our dining rooms remain open for to-go/carryout only," KFC President Kevin Hochman wrote in an email to customers which was published in part by Nation's Restaurant News. "You can order at the front counter and take your food to go, or you can order online at KFC.com and pick up your meal at the designated area at the front counter. If you don't want to leave your car, our drive-thru will continue to service you, too."

KFC has used various actors to play its founder Col. Sanders. Image source: KFC.

This is the new normal

It's actually surprising that KFC waited to make this move. The optics of staying open looked bad, as Americans have been told to use social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Most, if not all, restaurants will move to delivery and pickup only until the pandemic passes. Chains are generally choosing to adopt these policies and, in some markets, it has been mandated by government. This is simply the right thing to do in order to protect customers and employees while still being able to serve food to people who need it.

