KFC apologises for 'sexist' Australian ad - report

KFC apologised for an advertisement in Australia that shows two boys ogling a woman's breasts, after calls from a local campaign group to boycott the fast-food giant over the ad it called "sexist," the Australian Associated Press reported on Tuesday.
