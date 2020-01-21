US Markets

KFC apologises for 'sexist' Australian ad - report

KFC apologised for an advertisement in Australia that shows two young boys staring at a woman's breasts, after calls from a local campaign group to boycott the fast-food giant over the ad it called "sexist", the Australian Associated Press reported.

