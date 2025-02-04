K&F Growth Acquisition Corp. II Prices Initial Public Offering of 25 Million Units at $10.00 Each

K&F Growth Acquisition Corp. II priced its IPO at $10 per unit, raising $250 million to pursue business acquisitions.

K&F Growth Acquisition Corp. II has announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) of 25 million units at $10.00 each, set to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "KFIIU" beginning February 5, 2025. Each unit includes one Class A ordinary share and a Share Right to receive a fraction of a Class A ordinary share after a business combination. The offering is expected to close on February 6, 2025, subject to standard conditions, and may include an overallotment option for underwriters. The company is a blank check entity focused on merging with a business in the experiential entertainment sector, led by Co-CEOs Edward King and Daniel Fetters. The offering is managed by BTIG, LLC, and is contingent on regulatory approvals.

Potential Positives

K&F Growth Acquisition Corp. II successfully priced its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit, indicating strong investor interest.

The units are set to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “KFIIU,” enhancing the company's visibility and credibility in the financial market.

The offering includes a 45-day option for underwriters to purchase an additional 3,750,000 units, which can provide the company with additional capital if exercised.

The management team is described as skilled, suggesting strong leadership as the company seeks acquisition opportunities in the experiential entertainment industry.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights potential uncertainty regarding the completion of the initial public offering and the use of net proceeds, suggesting possible financial instability or lack of clarity in the company's strategy.

The company is identified as a "blank check company," which may raise concerns among investors about the lack of an established business model or track record.

The absence of warrants issued publicly or privately could be viewed as a limitation for investors looking for additional upside potential from their investment.

FAQ

What is the initial public offering price for K&F Growth Acquisition Corp. II?

The initial public offering price for K&F Growth Acquisition Corp. II is $10.00 per unit.

When will the units begin trading on Nasdaq?

The units are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on February 5, 2025, under the ticker symbol “KFIIU.”

What do the units include in the offering?

Each unit includes one Class A ordinary share and one Share Right to receive 1/15th of a Class A ordinary share.

Is there a chance for over-allotment in the offering?

Yes, the Company has granted underwriters a 45-day option to purchase an additional 3,750,000 units for over-allotments.

What is the focus of K&F Growth Acquisition Corp. II?

The company aims to acquire a compelling business in the experiential entertainment industry with strong growth potential.

Each Unit Includes One Class A Ordinary Share and









One Share Right to Receive 1/15th of a Class A Ordinary Share







New York, NY, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K&F Growth Acquisition Corp. II (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) and begin trading tomorrow, February 5, 2025, under the ticker symbol “KFIIU.” Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one right (the “Share Right”) to receive one fifteenth (1/15) of one Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination. There are no warrants issued publicly or privately in connection with this offering. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and Share Rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “KFII” and “KFIIR,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on February 6, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.





The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business or industry or at any stage of its corporate evolution but is focused on acquiring a compelling business in the experiential entertainment industry underpinned by strong secular growth, a skilled management team, and that is competitively positioned and capitalized to grow through organic and M&A-driven opportunities.





The Company’s management team is led by Edward King, its Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chairman, and Daniel Fetters, its Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Co-Chairman. In addition, the Board includes James J. Murren, Joyce Arpin and Geoff Freeman.





BTIG, LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.





The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from BTIG, LLC, Attention: 65 East 55th Street, New York, New York 10022, or by email at



ProspectusDelivery@btig.com



.





A registration statement relating to the securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on February 4, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds will be used as indicated.





Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website,



www.sec.gov



. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Company Contact:







K&F Growth Acquisition Corp. II





1219 Morningside Drive, Suite 110





Manhattan Beach, CA 90266







www.kfgrowthcapital.com







email:



contact@kfgrowth.com







Attention: Daniel Fetters, Co-CEO





(310) 545-9265



