K&F Growth Acquisition Corp. II Announces Trading Options for Class A Ordinary Shares and Rights Starting March 13, 2025

K&F Growth Acquisition Corp. II announced that starting March 13, 2025, holders of its initial public offering units can separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and rights included in those units on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the symbols "KFII" and "KFIIR," respectively. Units that are not separated will continue to trade under the symbol "KFIIU." To separate the units, holders must contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent. The press release also notes that K&F Growth Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company aimed at pursuing business combinations, specifically focusing on the experiential entertainment industry. The release includes forward-looking statements, cautioning that actual results may vary from expectations due to various factors.

Potential Positives

Holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering can now elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and rights, providing flexibility and potential liquidity for investors.

The Class A ordinary shares and rights will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under recognizable symbols, enhancing visibility and accessibility for investors.

The Company is focused on acquiring compelling businesses in the experiential entertainment industry, indicating a strategic direction toward a sector with strong growth potential.

Potential Negatives

The press release's focus on forward-looking statements could raise concerns among investors about the company's ability to deliver on its business combination plans, especially since actual results could differ materially from forecasts due to numerous uncontrollable factors.



The mention of the company's nature as a blank check company may generate skepticism, as investors often view such entities as riskier, given their reliance on finding a suitable acquisition target.



The disclosure of needing to contact brokers for the separation of units could complicate the trading process for investors, potentially leading to frustration or confusion among holders of the units.

FAQ

When can I start trading Class A ordinary shares and rights?

Holders can start trading separately on March 13, 2025.

What are the trading symbols for the separated shares and rights?

The Class A ordinary shares will trade under "KFII" and rights under "KFIIR."

How do I separate units into shares and rights?

Contact your broker to reach out to Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company for separation.

Is K&F Growth Acquisition Corp. II a blank check company?

Yes, it is formed for the purpose of engaging in business combinations.

Are there any risks with investing in K&F Growth Acquisition Corp. II?

Yes, forward-looking statements are subject to risks outlined in the Company’s SEC filings.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K&F Growth Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: KFIIU) (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing on March 13, 2025, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and rights included in the units. The Class A ordinary shares and rights that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “KFII” and “KFIIR,” respectively. Any units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “KFIIU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the Units into Class A ordinary shares and rights.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About K&F Growth Acquisition Corp. II







K&F Growth Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business or industry or at any stage of its corporate evolution but is focused on acquiring a compelling business in the experiential entertainment industry underpinned by strong secular growth, a skilled management team, and that is competitively positioned and capitalized to grow through organic and M&A-driven opportunities.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Company contact:







K&F Growth Acquisition Corp. II





1219 Morningside Drive, Suite 110





Manhattan Beach, CA 90266







www.kfgrowthcapital.com







email:



contact@kfgrowth.com







Attention: Daniel Fetters, Co-CEO





(310) 545-9265



