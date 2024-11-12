Kezar Life Sciences reports Q3 EPS ($2.78), consensus ($3.15)

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $148.4 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $201.4 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to cash used in operations to advance clinical-stage programs. “The team at Kezar has made great progress towards completing the double-blind portion of the PORTOLA trial as we prepare for a data release in first half of 2025,” said Chris Kirk, PhD, Kezar’s Chief Executive Officer. “There are currently no approved drugs for the treatment of autoimmune hepatitis, and we are focused on bringing zetomipzomib to patients living with this life-threatening disease. In addition, we are working to understand the safety events that occurred in the PALIZADE trial in lupus nephritis, including deaths that occurred in both the placebo and drug arms, so that we can provide patients and physicians appropriate guidance during our ongoing and future clinical trials.”

