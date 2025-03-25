KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES Earnings Results: $KZR Reports Quarterly Earnings

KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES ($KZR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported earnings of -$2.77 per share, beating estimates of -$2.91 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $KZR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. added 3,219 shares (+689.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,631
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KZR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/01/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KZR forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.