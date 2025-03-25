News & Insights

Stocks
KZR

KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES Earnings Results: $KZR Reports Quarterly Earnings

March 25, 2025 — 07:55 am EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES ($KZR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported earnings of -$2.77 per share, beating estimates of -$2.91 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $KZR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. added 3,219 shares (+689.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,631

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KZR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/01/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KZR forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

KZR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.