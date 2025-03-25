KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES Earnings Results: $KZR Reports Quarterly Earnings

KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES ($KZR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported earnings of -$2.77 per share, beating estimates of -$2.91 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $KZR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. added 3,219 shares (+689.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,631

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KZR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/01/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KZR forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.