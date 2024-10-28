Kezar Life Sciences announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split

Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) announced that it will conduct a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of one-for-ten . The Reverse Stock Split will become effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 29. The Company’s common stock will begin trading on a post-split basis at the market open on October 30, 2024. The Reverse Stock Split is part of the Company’s plan to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share required to maintain continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, among other benefits. The Reverse Stock Split was approved by the Company’s stockholders at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 18 to be effected at the Board’s discretion within approved parameters. Following the Annual Meeting, the final ratio was approved by the Company’s Board on September 23 .

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KZR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.