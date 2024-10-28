News & Insights

Stocks

Kezar Life Sciences announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split

October 28, 2024 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) announced that it will conduct a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of one-for-ten . The Reverse Stock Split will become effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 29. The Company’s common stock will begin trading on a post-split basis at the market open on October 30, 2024. The Reverse Stock Split is part of the Company’s plan to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share required to maintain continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, among other benefits. The Reverse Stock Split was approved by the Company’s stockholders at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 18 to be effected at the Board’s discretion within approved parameters. Following the Annual Meeting, the final ratio was approved by the Company’s Board on September 23 .

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KZR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KZR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.