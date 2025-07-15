Kezar : FDA Lifts Partial Clinical Hold On Phase 2a Trial Of Zetomipzomib In Autoimmune Hepatitis

(RTTNews) - Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) announced that the Division of Hepatology and Nutrition of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has lifted the partial clinical hold on the completed PORTOLA Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating zetomipzomib, a first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, in patients with autoimmune hepatitis (AIH).

Kezar has halted development of zetomipzomib for lupus nephritis and is now focusing on autoimmune hepatitis (AIH). However, the company recently met with the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) to review the safety data from the previously discontinued PALIZADE clinical trial involving zetomipzomib.

