Keywords Studios (LSE:KWS) Price Target Decreased by 8.30% to 2,748.90

The average one-year price target for Keywords Studios (LSE:KWS) has been revised to 2,748.90 / share. This is an decrease of 8.30% from the prior estimate of 2,997.71 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,818.00 to a high of 3,622.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 78.73% from the latest reported closing price of 1,538.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keywords Studios. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KWS is 0.75%, a decrease of 6.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.69% to 18,707K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,239K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 2,179K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNGAX - Franklin International Growth Fund holds 1,840K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GISOX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 1,048K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 934K shares, representing an increase of 10.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWS by 10.86% over the last quarter.

MNDAX - MFS New Discovery Fund A holds 877K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 769K shares, representing an increase of 12.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KWS by 15.94% over the last quarter.

