Keywords Studios (LSE:KWS) Price Target Decreased by 6.75% to 3,075.66

The average one-year price target for Keywords Studios (LSE:KWS) has been revised to 3,075.66 / share. This is an decrease of 6.75% from the prior estimate of 3,298.24 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,020.00 to a high of 3,780.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.65% from the latest reported closing price of 1,751.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keywords Studios. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KWS is 0.82%, a decrease of 5.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 18,333K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,239K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,994K shares, representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWS by 0.42% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 2,179K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNGAX - Franklin International Growth Fund holds 1,840K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GISOX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 1,048K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 934K shares, representing an increase of 10.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWS by 10.86% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 848K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 760K shares, representing an increase of 10.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWS by 10.21% over the last quarter.

