Keywords Studios Announces New Share Block Admission

Keywords Studios (GB:KWS) has released an update.

Keywords Studios PLC has announced a block admission for 300,000 new ordinary shares to facilitate the Company’s Long-Term Incentive Plan, effective from 3 June 2024. These new shares will rank equally with the current ordinary shares and will not alter the company’s issued share capital, which remains at 79,709,186 ordinary shares. This move is intended to cover expected option exercises under the company’s incentive schemes for the foreseeable future.

