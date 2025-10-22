Keystone Sells Over 95% of TD Bank Holdings

Key Points

Keystone Financial Planning sold 114,695 shares of TD Bank, worth around $8.4 million.

The fund now holds 4,104 shares valued at just $328,115 -- a fraction of the previous amount.

Keystone's TD Bank stake now accounts for 0.1% of AUM, making it one of the fund's smallest holdings.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Keystone Financial Planning disclosed the sale the of the majority of its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), better known as TD Bank. According to its SEC filing for the period ended Q3 2025, it sold shares worth an estimated $8.4 million.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 07, 2025, Keystone Financial Planning sold over 95% of its TD Bank holdings -- worth about $8.4 million. It reduced its position from 118,799 shares worth about $8.7 million to just 4,104 shares worth around $328,000.

What else to know

The fund's TD stake now represents 0.1% of 13F reportable assets under management as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHD) : $167.92 million (48.8% of AUM) Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) : $13.92 million (4.1% of AUM). Chevron (NYSE:CVX) : $12.19 million (3.5% of AUM). U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) : $11.00 million (3.2% of AUM). Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) : $10.75 million (3.1% of AUM).

As of October 7, 2025, shares were priced at $80.91, up 26.82% year-on-year. It's 1-year alpha versus the S&P 500 was 16.61%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $63.44 billion (CAD) Net Income (TTM) $20.89 billion (CAD) Dividend Yield (as of market close 2025-21-07 3.75% Price (as of market close 2025-10-07) $80.91

Company Snapshot

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, or TD Bank, is one of North America's largest diversified financial institutions, with significant operations in both Canada and the United States. It offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, including personal and business banking, wealth management, insurance, and capital markets solutions.

It serves a diversified customer base encompassing individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, corporations, and institutional clients. TD Bank operates an extensive branch and ATM network in Canada and the United States, with a growing digital banking presence.

Foolish take

TD Bank had a difficult 2023 and 2024, due to both sector and company specific headwinds. Last year, it was fined over $3 billion by various U.S. authorities for failing to prevent money laundering, among other charges. Regulators also put an asset cap on TD Bank's U.S. operations.

This year's relatively strong performance is a sign that the company is starting to put its troubles behind it. With a new CEO in the form of Raymond Chun and an aggressive restructuring program, TD Bank has almost erased its losses and regained its 2022 high.

This may have been a factor in Keystone's decision to exit the majority of its position. It's unlikely to have been a sector-specific move since the fund slightly increased its exposure to other financial companies such as Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)and T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW). U.S. Bancorp continues to be one of its top five holdings.

It's noteworthy that around half of Keystone Financial Planning's holdings are in the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF. Taken with its other investments, the fund appears to be fairly risk averse. We can't know what drives an institution's buy or sell decisions, but TD Bank's recovery may have been an opportunity for Keystone to exit a position that no longer fitted its profile.

Glossary

AUM: Assets Under Management; the total market value of investments managed by a fund or firm.

13F reportable assets: Securities that investment managers must disclose in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

Alpha: A measure of an investment's performance compared to a benchmark, showing value added or subtracted by active management.

Dividend Yield: Annual dividends paid by a company as a percentage of its share price.

Quarterly average price: The average closing price of a security over a specific quarter.

Stake: The ownership interest or amount of shares held in a company by an investor or fund.

Top holdings: The largest investments within a fund or portfolio, typically ranked by value.

Integrated business model: A company structure combining multiple services or operations to create efficiencies and serve diverse customer needs.

Retail footprint: The presence and reach of a company’s physical branches or locations serving individual customers.

Capital markets solutions: Services related to raising capital, trading securities, and financial advisory for corporations and institutions.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,073%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Emma Newbery has positions in T. Rowe Price Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron, Microsoft, T. Rowe Price Group, and U.S. Bancorp. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Verizon Communications and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.