US Markets
TRP

Keystone pipeline shut after oil release into Nebraska creek

December 08, 2022 — 07:01 am EST

Written by Arpan Varghese for Reuters ->

Adds details

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada's TC Energy TRP.TO on Thursday said it shut the 622,000 barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline and was responding to an oil release into a creek about 20 miles south of Steele City, Nebraska.

An emergency shutdown and response was initiated at about 8 p.m. CT on Dec. 7 after alarms and a pressure drop in the system, the company said in a release, adding booms were deployed to control downstream migration of the release.

"The system remains shut down as our crews actively respond and work to contain and recover the oil," the release said.

The company was not immediately available to comment on the volume of the release.

Keystone ships Canadian crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest and on to the Gulf Coast, and is a key part of Canada's oil export network.

On Nov. 15, the company announced it would curtail volumes on the pipeline due to some severe weather-related incidents without specifying the size or duration of the curbs.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Toby Chopra and Jason Neely)

((arpan.varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.