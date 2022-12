Dec 15 (Reuters) - Material discharged from TC Energy Corp's TRP.TO ruptured Keystone pipeline was diluted bitumen, a type of heavy crude oil, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.