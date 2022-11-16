Keystone oil pipeline issues resolved after force majeure - source

By Nia Williams

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The issues that prompted TC Energy TRP.TO to declare force majeure on Keystone oil pipeline deliveries this week have been resolved but the company will reduce injections for the rest of November, according to a market source.

Calgary-based TC said on Tuesday it was curtailing volumes on the 622,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) pipeline because of severe weather-related impacts, without specifying the size or duration of the cut. Market players said volumes were curtailed by 7%.

Keystone ships crude from Alberta's oil sands to the U.S. Midwest and on to the Gulf Coast, and is a key part of Canada's oil export network.

The pipeline was hit by three separate storms between Nov. 4-11 which caused power failures at two pump stations on the U.S. part of the system and the Patoka, Illinois, delivery station, and resulted in the pipeline temporarily shutting down, the source said.

The events have been resolved and the pipeline is operational, but the cumulative impacts prompted TC to reduce November injections, he added.

TC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

