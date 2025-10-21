Keystone Financial Planning Loads Up on Chevron (CVX) Stock With a 54,000 Share Purchase

Key Points

Keystone Financial Planning added 53,772 Chevron shares; estimated trade value of approximately $8.33 million, based on the average price for the quarter

Transaction represents a 2.4% increase versus total 13F assets under management (AUM)

Post-trade position: 78,550 shares valued at $12.20 million as of September 30, 2025

Chevron now accounts for 3.5% of AUM, making it the fund's third-largest holding

On October 7, 2025, Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. disclosed a purchase of 53,772 Chevron (NYSE:CVX) shares, with an estimated transaction value of $8.33 million in the third quarter.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 7, 2025, Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 53,772 shares during the third quarter of 2025. The estimated value of the trade was $8.33 million, based on the period's average share price. The fund reported a post-trade stake of 78,550 Chevron shares, valued at $12.20 million as of September 30, 2025.

What else to know

The filing for the period ended September 30, 2025, reflects a buy that brought Chevron to 3.5% of reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

SCHD: $167.92 million (48.8% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

MSFT: $13.9 million (4.0% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

CVX: $12.20 million (3.5% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

USB: $11.0 million (3.2% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

VZ: $10,745,287 (3.1% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

As of October 7, 2025, Chevron shares were priced at $154.91, up 2.5% over the year ending October 7, 2025, underperforming the S&P 500 index by 9.3 percentage points over the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $189.25 billion Net income (TTM) $13.73 billion Dividend yield 4.4%

Company snapshot

Chevron operates through upstream and downstream segments, providing crude oil, natural gas, refined petroleum products, lubricants, petrochemicals, and renewable fuels.

The company generates revenue primarily from the exploration, production, and sale of hydrocarbons, as well as refining and marketing petroleum products globally.

Chevron serves customers worldwide, including industrial, commercial, and retail clients in the energy and chemicals markets.

Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies, with a global footprint and a diversified portfolio spanning oil, natural gas, and chemical operations. The company continues to invest in both traditional and renewable energy sources to support long-term growth.

Foolish take

Chevron was a relatively large holding for Keystone Financial Planning in the second quarter. At the end of June, it made up 1.1% position. More than tripling an already large stake suggests the Cleveland headquartered asset manager expects rising energy prices in the year ahead.

Keystone Financial Planning isn't a huge energy investor but Chevron isn't the only integrated oil major in its portfolio. The fund finished September with about $5.5 million worth of Exxon Mobil stock in its portfolio. The Exxon position was worth 1.6% of the portfolio.

Chevron will report third quarter results on Oct. 31, 2025. Investors will be looking for signs the recent Hess merger is going to be a successful one. In July, Hess shareholders received 1.025 shares of Chevron for every Hess share they held. The deal is expected to be accretive to cash flow on a per share basis this year, provided the new company can start-up a fourth floating facility in Guyana.

Glossary

13F AUM: The total market value of assets reported by an institutional investment manager on SEC Form 13F.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of all investments managed by a fund or firm on behalf of clients.

Post-trade position: The number of shares or value of a holding after a transaction has been completed.

Holding: An individual security or asset owned within a portfolio or fund.

Filing period: The specific quarter or date range covered by a regulatory financial report.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a company divided by its share price, expressed as a percentage.

Upstream segment: The part of an energy company involved in exploration and production of oil and gas.

Downstream segment: The part of an energy company involved in refining, marketing, and distributing petroleum products.

Integrated energy company: A firm that operates across multiple stages of the energy supply chain, from production to distribution.

Petrochemicals: Chemical products derived from petroleum or natural gas, used in manufacturing and industry.

Renewable fuels: Energy sources produced from renewable resources, such as biofuels, used as alternatives to fossil fuels.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

