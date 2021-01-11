Keysight's (KEYS) 5G Test Solutions Implemented by Auden

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently announced that Taiwan-based Auden Techno Corp. has selected its 5G network emulation solutions.



The company’s 5G network emulation solutions, based on its advanced UXM 5G wireless test platform, aids wireless communication device makers to validate whether a device operates within the certified limits for absorbed power density (above 6GHz) and specific absorption rate (SAR) (below 6GHz).



This will help equipment makers ensures that the user is not exposed to excessive radio frequency (RF) energy when operating the device.



Further, the company’s test solutions are being utilized by Auden to ensure that its antenna modules and other wireless communication devices comply with the comprehensive latest specifications authorized by primary certification bodies including the National Communication Commission (NCC) in Taiwan, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the United States, and the radio equipment directive (RED) for CE marking in Europe.



Moreover, Keysight’s integrated OTA (or over-the-air) testing solutions will enable Auden to support RF, signaling and radio resource management (RRM), and demodulation testing of devices in “nearly any form factor” across both frequency range 1 (FR1) and FR2.



The deal wins for its 5G test and emulation solutions, and growing clout of offerings amid the accelerated 5G deployment is anticipated to drive the company’s top line in the quarters ahead and instill investors’ optimism in the stock.





The company’s shares have returned 44.2% in the past year, compared with industry’s rally of 39.4%.

Strength in Product Portfolio Holds Promise

Keysight’s comprehensive range of 5G and 4G device solutions that accelerate designing, verification and launch of the devices based on these two spectrums position it well to capitalize on increasing demand for test solutions.



The company’s 5G device test solutions offer cost-effective solutions across RF, protocol, functional and performance domains. Its 5G wireless test platforms help in 5G testing across a range of frequencies.



Notably, Keysight’s UXM 5G wireless test platform includes 5G network emulator that supports 5G new radio (NR) in standalone and non-standalone modes. It has a frequency range of 380MHz to 6GHz. Apart from UXM 5G wireless test platform, Keysight’s 5G wireless test platforms include E7770A Common Interface Unit and M1740A mmWave Transceiver for 5G.



The robust features and compliance with regulatory standards are favoring adoption. Hence, Keysight’s 5G device testing and emulation solutions are gaining significant traction.



The company’s 5G device test solutions have been selected by China-based MRT, Korea-based Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA), and Jabil JBL in the recent past. Further, its 5G test platforms have been deployed by Arcadyan to validate consumer premises equipment (CPE) for fixed wireless access applications (FWA).

Accelerated 5G Deployment Favors Adoption

Per latest Allied Market Research data, the global 5G technology market is anticipated to see a CAGR of 122.3% between 2021 to 2026. Evidently, Keysight’s 5G test solutions are likely to witness an improved rate of uptake in the upcoming days.



Further, according to a new report by Grand View Research, the global 5G testing equipment market size is projected to hit $3.23 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027.



The growing need for high-speed data, increased application of automation technologies and rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices has accelerated deployment of 5G mobile networks. Rapid uptick in manufacturing of 5G-enabled smartphones has also triggered growth in this market.



Moreover, work-from-home and stay-at-home trends due to the coronavirus outbreak are driving demand for high-speed connectivity.



These factors position the company well to benefit from 5G NR network collaborations with Qualcomm QCOM, Xilinx XLNX and AT&T. This, in turn, will also help Keysight, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), in fortifying presence in the global 5G network emulation market. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2021 earnings has been revised upward by 3.6% in the past 60 days to $5.54 per share, which highlights investors’ bullish sentiments on the stock.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Jabil, Inc. (JBL): Free Stock Analysis Report



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.