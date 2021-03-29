Keysight's (KEYS) 5G Device Test Solutions Witness Adoption

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently announced that its 5G network emulation solutions have been implemented by Taiwan-based MediaTek, which is the world’s fourth largest fabless semiconductor company.



The company’s 5G test solutions integrated with its electronic design automation (EDA) software utilized for simulating integrated circuit models, and compact antenna test range (CATR) chamber for over-the-air (OTA) testing in FR2 spectrum, were deployed by MediaTek.



Moreover, Keysight’s integrated 5G mmWave test portfolio, which validates non-signaling and signaling performance across the workflow, enabled MediaTek to authenticate and introduce 5G devices based on its new M80 5G modem, thus reducing the time to market.



The deal wins for its 5G test and emulation solutions, and growing clout of offerings amid the accelerated 5G deployment is anticipated to drive revenues in the quarters ahead.

Strength in Product Portfolio Favors Adoption

Keysight offers a comprehensive range of 5G and 4G device solutions that accelerate designing, verification and launch of the devices based on these two spectrums. Keysight’s 5G device test solutions offer cost-effective solutions across RF, protocol, functional and performance domains.



Its 5G wireless test platforms help in 5G testing through a range of frequencies. Moreover, the company’s RF automation toolset aids customers to validate designs compliant with 3GPP 5G NR standards.



Notably, Keysight’s 5G network emulations solutions leverage UXM 5G wireless test platform, which includes 5G network emulator that supports 5G new radio (NR) in standalone and non-standalone modes. It has a frequency range of 380MHz to 6GHz.



Apart from UXM 5G wireless test platform, Keysight’s 5G wireless test platforms include E7770A Common Interface Unit and M1740A mmWave Transceiver for 5G.



The robust features and compliance with regulatory standards are favoring adoption. Hence, Keysight’s 5G device testing and emulation solutions are gaining significant traction.



The company’s 5G device test solutions were selected by Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) in the recent past.



Further, its 5G test platforms have been deployed by Auden Techno Corp, China-based provider of radio frequency (RF) and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) certification services — MRT, and Altiostar.

Accelerated 5G Deployment Holds Promise

Per latest Allied Market Research data, the global 5G technology market is anticipated to see a CAGR of 122.3% between 2021 to 2026. Evidently, Keysight’s 5G test solutions are likely to witness an improved rate of uptake in the upcoming days.



Further, according to a report by Grand View Research, the global 5G testing equipment market size is projected to hit $3.23 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027.



The growing need for high-speed data, increased application of automation technologies and rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices has accelerated deployment of 5G mobile networks.



Rapid uptick in manufacturing of 5G-enabled smartphones has also triggered growth in this market. Moreover, work-from-home and stay-at-home trends due to the coronavirus outbreak are driving demand for high-speed connectivity.



These factors position Keysight well to benefit from 5G NR network collaborations with Qualcomm QCOM, Xilinx XLNX and AT&T T. This, in turn, will also help Keysight in fortifying presence in the global 5G network emulation market.



5G commercial deployment has led to improvement in orders from 5G device and design developers, which remains a key catalyst for Keysight. Moreover, expansion of investments in O-RAN (or Open Radio Access Network) and virtualization technologies hold promise.



Further, synergies from acquisition of Sanjole, which is engaged in offering wireless test and measurement solutions for interoperability and protocol decoding, favors growth prospects.



However, the coronavirus outbreak led sluggish spending across Europe and Huawei-ban related headwinds are anticipated to weigh on Keysight’s near-term prospects.

