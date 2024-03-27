Keysight to launch offer for London-listed Spirent, Sky News reports

Corrects paragraph 2 to say on March 5 and not Tuesday

March 27 (Reuters) - Keysight Technologies KEYS.N is preparing to launch a formal offer for British telecommunications testing firm Spirent Communications SPT.L worth roughly 200 pence a piece, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

On March 5, U.S.-based Viavi Solutions VIAV.Ohad agreed to buy Spirent for about 1.01 billion pounds. As part of the deal with Viavi, Spirent shareholders would get 175 pence per share.

