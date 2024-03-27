News & Insights

Keysight to launch offer for London-listed Spirent, Sky News reports

March 27, 2024 — 04:23 pm EDT

Written by Shivani Tanna and Aishwarya Jain for Reuters

March 27 (Reuters) - Keysight Technologies KEYS.N is preparing to launch a formal offer for British telecommunications testing firm Spirent Communications SPT.L worth roughly 200 pence a piece, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

On March 5, U.S.-based Viavi Solutions VIAV.Ohad agreed to buy Spirent for about 1.01 billion pounds. As part of the deal with Viavi, Spirent shareholders would get 175 pence per share.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna and Aishwarya Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

