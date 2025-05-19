Keysight Techs Earnings Preview

Keysight Techs (NYSE:KEYS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-20. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Keysight Techs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65.

The announcement from Keysight Techs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.13 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.86% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Keysight Techs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.69 1.57 1.35 1.38 EPS Actual 1.82 1.65 1.57 1.41 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% 9.0% 14.000000000000002% -8.0%

Performance of Keysight Techs Shares

Shares of Keysight Techs were trading at $165.4 as of May 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.07%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Keysight Techs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Keysight Techs.

A total of 4 analyst ratings have been received for Keysight Techs, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $183.0, suggesting a potential 10.64% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Teledyne Technologies, Trimble and Zebra Technologies, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Teledyne Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $566.67, suggesting a potential 242.61% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Trimble, with an average 1-year price target of $87.33, suggesting a potential 47.2% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Zebra Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $314.33, suggesting a potential 90.04% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Teledyne Technologies, Trimble and Zebra Technologies are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Keysight Techs Outperform 3.10% $820M 3.28% Teledyne Technologies Buy 7.39% $619.50M 1.94% Trimble Outperform -11.82% $560.80M 1.19% Zebra Technologies Neutral 11.32% $645M 3.77%

Key Takeaway:

Keysight Techs ranks highest in Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth. The company's Return on Equity is also in the middle.

About Keysight Techs

Keysight Technologies is a leader in the field of testing and measurement, helping electronics OEMs and suppliers alike bring products to market to fit industry standards and specifications. Keysight specializes in the communications market, but also supplies into the government, automotive, industrial, and semiconductor manufacturing markets. Keysight's solutions include testing tools, analytical software, and services. The firm's stated objective is to reduce time to market and improve efficiency at its more than 30,000 customers.

Keysight Techs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Keysight Techs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.1% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Keysight Techs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.28% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.39.

To track all earnings releases for Keysight Techs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KEYS

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for KEYS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.