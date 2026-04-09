Keysight Technologies (XTRA:1KT) Price Target Increased by 38.18% to 265.75

The average one-year price target for Keysight Technologies (XTRA:1KT) has been revised to 265,75 € / share. This is an increase of 38.18% from the prior estimate of 192,31 € dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 193,79 € to a high of 303,54 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.94% from the latest reported closing price of 250,85 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 987 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keysight Technologies. This is an decrease of 660 owner(s) or 40.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1KT is 0.16%, an increase of 29.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.42% to 154,541K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 17,420K shares representing 10.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,334K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1KT by 17.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,904K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,155K shares , representing a decrease of 5.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1KT by 6.93% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,030K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,870K shares , representing a decrease of 20.86%.

Capital World Investors holds 3,941K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,701K shares , representing an increase of 6.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1KT by 23.15% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,188K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,349K shares , representing a decrease of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1KT by 14.18% over the last quarter.

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