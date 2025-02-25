Keysight Technologies Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of around $30 billion , Keysight Technologies, Inc. ( KEYS ) provides advanced electronic design and test solutions for industries like automotive, communications, and aerospace. Its offerings include oscilloscopes, network analyzers, software testing tools, and comprehensive support through the KeysightCare program.

Shares of the electronic measurement technology company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. KEYS stock has increased 14.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 16.7% . However, shares of KEYS are up 7.1% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX's marginal gain.

Active Investor:

In addition, the Santa Rosa, California-based company has outperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLK ) 11.1% return over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Keysight Technologies climbed 8.8% following its Q4 2024 earnings release on Nov. 19. The company posted better-than-expected adjusted EPS of $1.65 and revenue of $1.3 billion. Strength in AI-driven data center demand, aerospace, defense, and government markets, along with healthy growth in software and services, partially offset weakness in other end markets. Additionally, total orders increased to $1.3 billion.

For the fiscal year ending in October 2025, analysts expect KEYS' EPS to grow 15.8% year-over-year to $6.30. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing in another occasion.

Among the 11 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and one “Moderate Sell.”

This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with eight “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Nov. 21, 2024, Deutsche Bank raised Keysight Technologies' price target to $180 while maintaining a “Buy" rating, citing expected top-line growth in Q1 2025 after five consecutive quarters of declines.

As of writing, KEYS is trading below the mean price target of $183. The Street-high price target of $200 implies a potential upside of 16.7% from the current price levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.