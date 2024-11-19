News & Insights

Keysight Technologies reports Q4 EPS $1.65, consensus $1.57

November 19, 2024 — 04:10 pm EST

Reports Q4 revenue $1.29B, consensus $1.26B. “Keysight executed well and delivered fourth quarter revenue and earnings per share above the high end of guidance under market conditions which remained consistent with our expectations,” said Satish Dhanasekaran, Keysight’s President and CEO. “As we look ahead, the strength of our differentiated portfolio, deep engagement with customers, and the accelerating pace of technology innovation give us confidence in our ability to outperform as markets recover.”

