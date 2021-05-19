Markets
KEYS

Keysight Technologies Q2 Profit Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Electronics company Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) on Wednesday posted second-quarter net income of $186 million or $0.99 per share, higher than net income of $71 million or $0.37 per share in the same period last year.

Net income, excluding items, was $270 million or $1.44 per share, compared to $148 million or $0.78 per share in the comparable quarter of 2020.

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters, expected the company to report earnings of $1.34 per share in the quarter. Analysts' estimates, usually exclude, one-time items.

Revenues during the three-month period climbed 36 percent to $1.22 billion from $895 million in the year-ago quarter. Twelve analysts were expecting the company to post revenues of $1.21 billion during the period.

In the second quarter, orders rose 22 percent to touch $1.33 billion from $1.09 billion in the previous-year period.

Looking forward to the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share between $1.39 and $1.45 and revenues of $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion.

Analysts currently expect earnings of $1.38 per share on revenues of $1.20 billion in the three-month period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KEYS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular