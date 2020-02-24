Keysight Technologies Q1 Revenue Beats View; Provides Q2 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) reported first quarter GAAP net income was $163 million or $0.86 per share, higher than $114 million or $0.60 per share reported a year earlier.

Non-GAAP net income was $240 million or $1.26 per share,versus $176 million or $0.93 per share in the prior year.

GAAP revenue grew 9 percent to $1.095 billion from $1.006 billion last year. Non-GAAP core revenue increased 8 percent to $1.088 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.07 per share and revenues of $1.06 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Orders rose 12 percent to $1.14 billion from the prior year's $1.02 billion.

Looking ahead, Keysight expects second quarter revenue of $1.138 billion to $1.178 billion and Non-GAAP earnings per share to be in the range of $1.28 to $1.38. Analysts expect earnings per share of $1.3 on revenue of $1.15 billion for the second quarter.

