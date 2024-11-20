News & Insights

Keysight Technologies price target raised to $200 from $180 at Barclays

November 20, 2024 — 05:20 am EST

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Keysight Technologies (KEYS) to $200 from $180 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company’s fiscal Q4 beat and Q1 guidance came in ahead of estimates, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says management continued to point to a “gradual recovery” in fiscal 2025, issuing a base case assumption of 5% sales growth, which is achievable.

