Keysight Technologies price target raised to $200 from $180 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Keysight Technologies (KEYS) to $200 from $180 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company’s fiscal Q4 beat and Q1 guidance came in ahead of estimates, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says management continued to point to a “gradual recovery” in fiscal 2025, issuing a base case assumption of 5% sales growth, which is achievable.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on KEYS:
- Keysight Technologies price target raised to $180 from $175 at Deutsche Bank
- Keysight Technologies Reports Strong Q4 and FY2024 Results
- Closing Bell Movers: Keysight up 9% after Q4 earnings beat
- Keysight Technologies reports Q4 EPS $1.65, consensus $1.57
- Keysight Technologies sees Q1 EPS $1.65-$1.71, consensus $1.55
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.