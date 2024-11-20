Keysight Technologies price target raised to $180 from $175 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Keysight Technologies (KEYS) to $180 from $175 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm emerged from the company’s fiscal Q4 results “incrementally constructive on the forward outlook” entering 2025. Keysight is set to return to top-line growth in fiscal Q1 after five consecutive quarters of declines, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

