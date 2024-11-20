Keysight Technologies price target raised to $180 from $163 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Keysight Technologies (KEYS) to $180 from $163 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they posted better than expected F4Q and above consensus F1Q guide which are not overpowering, but do portend a business recovering a little faster than expectations.
