Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) sheds 5.4% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. To wit, the Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) share price has soared 391% over five years. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. On the other hand, we note it's down 8.0% in about a month. We note that the broader market is down 2.2% in the last month, and this may have impacted Keysight Technologies' share price.

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Keysight Technologies managed to grow its earnings per share at 20% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 37% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:KEYS Earnings Per Share Growth January 19th 2022

We know that Keysight Technologies has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Keysight Technologies stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Keysight Technologies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 23% over the last year. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 37% per year, is even more impressive. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Keysight Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Keysight Technologies .

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

