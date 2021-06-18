Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Keysight Technologies's Debt?

As you can see below, Keysight Technologies had US$1.79b of debt, at April 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$1.99b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$203.0m.

A Look At Keysight Technologies' Liabilities

NYSE:KEYS Debt to Equity History June 18th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Keysight Technologies had liabilities of US$1.29b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.85b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.99b in cash and US$676.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.47b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Keysight Technologies has a titanic market capitalization of US$27.5b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Keysight Technologies boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also positive, Keysight Technologies grew its EBIT by 26% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Keysight Technologies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Keysight Technologies may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Keysight Technologies actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Keysight Technologies's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$203.0m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$1.1b, being 114% of its EBIT. So is Keysight Technologies's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Keysight Technologies that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

