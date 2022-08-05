Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Keysight Technologies' (NYSE:KEYS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Keysight Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$7.8b - US$1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

Thus, Keysight Technologies has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Electronic industry average of 12%.

NYSE:KEYS Return on Capital Employed August 5th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Keysight Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Keysight Technologies.

So How Is Keysight Technologies' ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Keysight Technologies are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 20%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 25%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Keysight Technologies thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Keysight Technologies is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 307% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Keysight Technologies does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Keysight Technologies that you might be interested in.

