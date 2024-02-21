Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (Symbol: KEYS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $147.22, changing hands as low as $138.19 per share. Keysight Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEYS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KEYS's low point in its 52 week range is $118.57 per share, with $172.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $142.16. The KEYS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
