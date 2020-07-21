Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (Symbol: KEYS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $98.55, changing hands as high as $98.95 per share. Keysight Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEYS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KEYS's low point in its 52 week range is $77.93 per share, with $110 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.86. The KEYS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

