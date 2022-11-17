Keysight Technologies, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $299 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $282 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Keysight Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $386 million or $2.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $1.44 billion from $1.29 billion last year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $299 Mln. vs. $282 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.66 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.99 -Revenue (Q4): $1.44 Bln vs. $1.29 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.81 - $1.87 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.36 - $1.38 Bln

