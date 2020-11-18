Keysight Technologies, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $217 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $195 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Keysight Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $305 million or $1.62 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $1.22 billion from $1.12 billion last year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $305 Mln. vs. $254 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.62 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.46 -Revenue (Q4): $1.22 Bln vs. $1.12 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.32 - $1.38 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.14 - $1.16 Bln

