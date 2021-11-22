Keysight Technologies, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $282 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $217 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Keysight Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $338 million or $1.82 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $1.29 billion from $1.22 billion last year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $338 Mln. vs. $305 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.82 vs. $1.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.64 -Revenue (Q4): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.50 - $1.56 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.225 - $1.245 Bln

