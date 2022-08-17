Keysight Technologies, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $338 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $254 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Keysight Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $363 million or $2.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $1.38 billion from $1.25 billion last year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $338 Mln. vs. $254 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.87 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.78 -Revenue (Q3): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.25 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.94 to $2.00 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.38 - $1.40 Bln

