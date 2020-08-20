Keysight Technologies, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit totaled $176 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $159 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Keysight Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $226 million or $1.19 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.3% to $1.01 billion from $1.09 billion last year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $226 Mln. vs. $239 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.19 vs. $1.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q3): $1.01 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.42 - $1.48 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1170 - $1190 Mln

