Markets
KEYS

Keysight Technologies, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit totaled $176 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $159 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Keysight Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $226 million or $1.19 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.3% to $1.01 billion from $1.09 billion last year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $226 Mln. vs. $239 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.19 vs. $1.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q3): $1.01 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.42 - $1.48 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1170 - $1190 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KEYS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular