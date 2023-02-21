Keysight Technologies, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $260 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $229 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Keysight Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $363 million or $2.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $1.38 billion from $1.25 billion last year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $260 Mln. vs. $229 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.45 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.85 -Revenue (Q1): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.25 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.91 - $1.97 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.37 - $1.39 Bln

