Keysight Technologies, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit came in at $172 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $163 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Keysight Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $270 million or $1.43 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $1.18 billion from $1.10 billion last year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $270 Mln. vs. $240 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.43 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q1): $1.18 Bln vs. $1.10 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.29 - $1.35 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.19 - $1.21 Bln

