Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) insiders sold US$20m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

In the last year, many Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Keysight Technologies

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Chairman of the Board, Ronald Nersesian, sold US$12m worth of shares at a price of US$118 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$192. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 28% of Ronald Nersesian's holding.

In total, Keysight Technologies insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Keysight Technologies insiders own about US$183m worth of shares (which is 0.5% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Keysight Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Keysight Technologies insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Keysight Technologies, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

