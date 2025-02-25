News & Insights

Keysight Technologies, Inc. Reports Decline In Q1 Income

February 25, 2025

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $169 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $172 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Keysight Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $317 million or $1.82 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to $1.298 billion from $1.259 billion last year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $169 Mln. vs. $172 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.97 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue: $1.298 Bln vs. $1.259 Bln last year.

