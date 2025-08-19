Keysight Technologies, Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q3

Markets
(RTTNews) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) revealed a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $191 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $389 million, or $2.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Keysight Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $297 million or $1.72 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $1.352 billion from $1.217 billion last year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $191 Mln. vs. $389 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.10 vs. $2.22 last year. -Revenue: $1.352 Bln vs. $1.217 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.79 to $1.85 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.370-$1.390 bln

