KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $KEYS Reports Quarterly Earnings

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES ($KEYS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $1.82 per share, beating estimates of $1.72 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $1,298,000,000, missing estimates of $1,301,525,100 by $-3,525,100.

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $KEYS stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KEYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD S. NERSESIAN sold 41,911 shares for an estimated $7,142,221

SOON CHAI GOOI (SVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,915 shares for an estimated $4,596,976 .

. SATISH DHANASEKARAN (President and CEO) sold 17,822 shares for an estimated $3,023,680

MARK ADAM WALLACE (SVP) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $970,769

JEFFREY K LI (SVP and Secretary) sold 4,412 shares for an estimated $758,511

JOHN PAGE (SVP) sold 3,884 shares for an estimated $658,959

KAILASH NARAYANAN (SVP) sold 595 shares for an estimated $101,923

LISA M. POOLE (VP and Controller) sold 350 shares for an estimated $60,126

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 370 institutional investors add shares of KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 457 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts

We have seen $20,473,930 of award payments to $KEYS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

