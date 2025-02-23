KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Preview: Recent $KEYS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES ($KEYS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,301,525,100 and earnings of $1.72 per share.
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $KEYS stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KEYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RONALD S. NERSESIAN sold 41,911 shares for an estimated $7,142,221
- SOON CHAI GOOI (SVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,915 shares for an estimated $4,596,976.
- SATISH DHANASEKARAN (President and CEO) sold 17,822 shares for an estimated $3,023,680
- MARK ADAM WALLACE (SVP) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $970,769
- JEFFREY K LI (SVP and Secretary) sold 4,412 shares for an estimated $758,511
- JOHN PAGE (SVP) sold 3,884 shares for an estimated $658,959
- KAILASH NARAYANAN (SVP) sold 595 shares for an estimated $101,923
- LISA M. POOLE (VP and Controller) sold 350 shares for an estimated $60,126
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 370 institutional investors add shares of KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 456 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC added 3,650,953 shares (+364.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $586,452,580
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 3,621,349 shares (+29.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $581,697,289
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,880,483 shares (-10.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $302,061,984
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 1,219,887 shares (-88.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $195,950,448
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 1,091,378 shares (-50.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $175,308,048
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 960,708 shares (+976.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $154,318,526
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 827,421 shares (-20.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,908,635
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts
We have seen $20,473,930 of award payments to $KEYS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS DELIVERY ORDER W31P4Q-23-D-0008/W31P4Q24F0094 IS TO ACQUIRE MICROWAVE MEASURING RECEIVE...: $2,793,224
- DELIVERY ORDER OF W31P4Q23D0008/W31P4Q24R0292 IS A FIRM FIXED PRICE TO CONTRACT FOR MICROWAVE MEASURING REC...: $1,624,895
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS DELIVERY ORDER W31P4Q-23-D-0008/W31P4Q24F0110 IS TO ACQUIRE MICROWAVE MEASURING RECEIVE...: $1,274,814
- VECTOR NETWORK ANALYZER SYSTEM: $1,228,604
- RAPID ACQUISITION OF A RADIO FREQUENCY THREAT SIMULATOR 4: $1,153,280
