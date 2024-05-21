News & Insights

Markets
KEYS

Keysight Technologies Declines 10%

May 21, 2024 — 10:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) shares are sliding more than 10 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported a sharp decline in second-quarter earnings and revenues.

The electronic design and test solutions provider reported quarterly earnings of $126 million or $0.72 per share down from $283 million or $1.58 per share last year. Revenues were $1.22 billion, compared to $1.39 billion a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $143.99, down 9.87 percent from the previous close of $159.75 on a volume of 1,042,188.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KEYS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.