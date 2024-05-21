Keysight Technologies Declines 10%

(RTTNews) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) shares are sliding more than 10 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported a sharp decline in second-quarter earnings and revenues.

The electronic design and test solutions provider reported quarterly earnings of $126 million or $0.72 per share down from $283 million or $1.58 per share last year. Revenues were $1.22 billion, compared to $1.39 billion a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $143.99, down 9.87 percent from the previous close of $159.75 on a volume of 1,042,188.

