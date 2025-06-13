Keysight Technologies Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KEYS

In trading on Friday, shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (Symbol: KEYS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $158.38, changing hands as low as $157.61 per share. Keysight Technologies Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEYS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KEYS's low point in its 52 week range is $119.72 per share, with $186.1999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $158.18. The KEYS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

