Keysight Teams Up With Nozomi to Boost Security Solutions

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS has announced its collaboration with Nozomi Networks, a leading provider of industrial cyber security solutions and operational visibility.



Nozomi will work jointly with Ixia — a Keysight business — to develop security solutions that will focus on identifying and defending against cyberattacks.



The collaboration includes an Ixia Vision network packet broker, which will be engaged in collecting data from all locations connected to an operational network and delivering it to Nozomi Networks Guardian for real-time processing as well as analysis.



Security Solution to Combat Networking Threats



Industrial operational technology (OT) networks are highly vulnerable to cyberattacks as they are closely linked to enterprise IT network and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Without effective security, IT networks can increase operational risks and jeopardize reliability and safety of data transmission.



The combination of Ixia’s expertise in packet-level visibility with Nozomi’s knowledge in OT as well as IoT cyber security and visibility are likely to aid developing an efficient security solution. The companies will work toward accelerating incident response, threat detection, prevent outages as well as ensure uptime in IT, OT and IoT network environments.



Additionally, the joint solution can be integrated with other systems such as security information and event management (SIEM). This is likely to aid automated threat response to indicators of compromise (IoCs). Moreover, Ixia’s network packet broker will aid integration with tools for improving policy enforcement and mitigating unwanted traffic.

Efforts to Expand Business Bodes Well



We note that Keysight has been extending Ixia’s CloudLens visibility platform capabilities. This enables it to offer access to packet data in leading cloud platforms including Amazon Web Services (“AWS”), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Alibaba Cloud, among others. This move is expected to augment adoption of CloudLens, which favors top-line growth.



Furthermore, Keysight’s collaborations with the likes of Softbank, OPPO, ASUS, Motorola, Verizon Communications and Qualcomm Technologies enable it to achieve 5G commercialization related milestones. Additionally, tie-ups with fabless semiconductor companies engaged in providing 5G chipsets, like UNISOC, MediaTek, among others, enhances the company’s prospects in the 5G domain that drives the top line.



Moreover, the company is also part of China-based Phase I Step 3 5G trials led by IMT-2020 Promotion Group.



Wrapping up, we believe that Keysight’s efforts to boost security solutions will yield in the long haul, especially since the demand for such products are rising rapidly. Moreover, these efforts will boost the company’s footing in the security space, which includes prominent players like Akamai AKAM, Fortinet FTNT and Radware RDWR to name a few.



Keysight currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



